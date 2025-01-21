Rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts of over 100km/h forecast for Madeira

The wind is blowing very strong here in Caniço this morning, the first flughts of the day are on there way, it will for sure be another difficult airport day.

There are several weather warnings in effect for the archipelago today.

The passage of depression Garoe will continue to influence the weather in Madeira, this Tuesday, January 21st, with the archipelago under meteorological warnings.

The forecast from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) therefore points to generally very cloudy skies and periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy on the southern slope and highlands of the island. There is also the possibility of thunderstorms.

As for the wind, it will blow moderate to strong (30 to 55 km/h) from the southwest, with gusts of up to 85 km/h, especially in the eastern and western extremes of Madeira Island. In the highlands, gusts will reach 110 km/h, turning to the west and decreasing in intensity at the end of the day.

Regarding the sea conditions, on the North coast we will have West/Northwest waves of 5 to 6 meters, decreasing to 4 to 5 meters from the end of the afternoon. On the South coast, the waves will be from West/Southwest waves of 5 to 6 meters, especially in the western part of Madeira Island, decreasing to 4 to 5 meters from the end of the afternoon. Some waves could well reach 10 meters, caution is needed.

