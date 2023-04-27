MACABRE CASE OUTSIDE THE HOSPITAL LEAVES AUTHORITIES PERPLEXED

A driver transported a friend to be assisted at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça, did all this without realising that his companion no longer had vital signs.

The macabre incident this morning at the doors of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where a driver of a private car arrived with a friend who, supposedly, was feeling unwell. The problem wasn’t that he was sick or injured. Worse was knowing that the friend had no vital signs, he was already dead.

The news was advanced this morning by Diário de Notícias da Madeira and reports the incident that occurred at the doors of the emergency service.

In contact with the JM, an official SESARAM source said that the authorities should investigate everything that happened, with the case being in the hands of the criminal investigation authorities. SESARAM will not be the one to clarify this macabre case, which also left those responsible perplexed.

The Public Security Police (PSP) set up a security perimeter so that the evidence for investigation could be preserved. But the strangest thing is that someone manages to transport a person to the hospital without knowing that they are already dead.

From Jornal Madeira

