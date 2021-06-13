The Region registers this Wednesday 13 new cases of covid-19 and 4 recovered cases. These are 2 important cases (from Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and one from the United Kingdom) and 11 cases of local transmission.

There are 76 active cases, of which 16 are imported cases and 60 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 1 person is hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (1 person in a Polyvalent Unit and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID19) and 12 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the remaining in own accommodation.