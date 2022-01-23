Low number of cases for Sunday

According to the bulletin issued this Sunday afternoon by the Regional Health Directorate, there are 875 new cases of positive infections in the archipelago in the last 24 hours.

The value announced today is the lowest since the beginning of the year, with the Region having accumulated 56,853 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the 875 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported, 856 were locally transmitted and 19 were imported.

With regard to recovered, the bulletin reports 1,779 new recoveries, with the Region having a total of 44,974 cases in these conditions.

At this time, there are 11,721 active cases, of which 289 are imported cases and 11,432 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 77 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (73 in Multipurpose Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 40 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation

The Region today registers another death associated with covid-19.

This is a 59-year-old vaccinated patient with associated comorbidities.

The Region accounts for 158 deaths to date, according to the Regional Health Directorate.

Like this: Like Loading...