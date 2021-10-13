Man arrested in Calheta for trafficking in human beings

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Calheta yesterday as he was on the run from justice. The arrest was consummated by the GNR Territorial Command of Madeira, through the Information and Criminal Investigation Section.

According to a note sent to the media, this arrest occurred thanks to a complaint that reported the suspect’s presence in a commercial establishment in the parish of Calheta. “The military of the Guard started police investigations and, using international cooperation mechanisms, verified the existence of a European arrest warrant for crimes of trafficking in human beings and aid to illegal immigration that hung under the individual”, the note refers.

In the course of the action, the man was arrested, and the facts were communicated to the Court of Appeal in Lisbon. The suspect was sent to the Funchal Prison.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...