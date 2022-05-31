Flights diverted and cancelled

There are already three planes that have been forced to divert to Porto Santo Airport, due to strong winds at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo. The most recent was the Corendon Airlines flight from Dusseldorf.

The easyjet Gatwick flight has now been cancelled, no idea if the plane is still in Porto Santo, but friends have been told there are no available flights untill next Tuesday now.

Thanks to Marilyn Ashdown for the update.

The TAP Lisbon flight which landed in Porto Santo has now left the island and heading back to Lisbon.

Now BA Heathrow is trying to land and could well end up diverting to Porto Santo.

