Pedro Fino in Madalena says that the streams are holding up

“The streams are holding up to the flow”. The statement has just been made by the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, who is located at the mouth of the Madalena do Mar stream, where silting work is currently underway in an attempt to clear away the aggregates that accumulate at the mouth of the stream.

“We currently have machines in Ribeira de São Lázaro and these two at the mouth of Ribeira da Madalena”, a situation, moreover, that inspires more care due to the heavy rainfall that persists in this area, “even so with the work being carried out we are hopeful the situation will be OK.”

However, the governor and the president of the Board regret that the municipality had not invested heavy resources and the intervention of the Government was necessary.

From Diário Notícias

