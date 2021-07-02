It seems batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India may not be accepted for European travel.

I really hope something is done about this soon, and is sorted out for all those affected, as I already know people who have at least one from the batch numbers.

Up to five millions Britons could be blocked from European travel, due to three batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine not being recognised by the EU’s passport scheme.

The vaccines were made in India, and have not yet been authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

People who have received these jabs could be turned away at borders if they attempt to use their vaccination status to travel.

Which batches are affected?

Three batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine are affected:

4120Z001

4120Z002

4120Z003

