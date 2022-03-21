Frontal depression threatens to ‘spoil’ next weekend

This first week of Spring is not a spring weather in the Region. The rain, which should reappear this Tuesday, threatens to return and could compromise the next weekend, to be confirmed that it should occur in a more significant way. In addition to the expected precipitation, strong winds should also be felt, especially between Wednesday and Thursday. Also, air temperatures are not expected to be milder for now. In Funchal the minimums must continue until 15 degrees centigrade (ºC) and the most extreme maximums must not exceed 21ºC.

Examining the forecast models with regard to the Madeira Archipelago, Victor Prior, IPMA regional delegate in Madeira, made it known this Monday that the weather “will be conditioned by the approach and passage of a frontal surface with low activity” during the 22nd, Tuesday, “and by the approach and passage of a frontal depression of moderate activity, during the 26th to 28th of March, Saturday to Monday”.

After introducing the general forecast, according to the meteorologist, “periods of temporarily cloudy skies and the occurrence of periods of rain or showers are generally expected, especially this Tuesday and between Saturday and Monday. , and in this period the showers may be occasionally strong, especially in mountainous regions”, he points out.

The wind is another climatic factor to take into account, especially in the middle of the week. Regarding air movement, this will be a week with “north or northwest wind, generally weak to moderate (10 to 35 km/h) and moderate to strong (25 to 45 km/h) with gusts of 70 km/h. in the highlands, on the 23rd and 24th, Wednesday and Thursday”.

The sea should also become rough again in the next few hours. Especially on the north coast, where this Tuesday and Wednesday the Northwest waves should present themselves with 3.0 to 3.5 m of significant height (6 to 7 meters of maximum height). On the south coast, the swell of the south quadrant should vary between 1.0 and 2.5 m.

From Diário Notícias

