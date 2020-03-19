Approximately 7,500 passengers disembarked in the last six days at Madeira airport and were submitted to the monitoring questionnaire carried out by the Health authorities.

The information was advanced by Bruna Gouveia, vice-president of the Institute of Health Administration in Madeira (IASaúde), in the last newsletter issued this Thursday afternoon at a press conference broadcast over Skype.

“From Friday to yesterday, 7,500 people were evaluated, many of them residents of the Region”, he said, adding that just yesterday yesterday 340 passengers disembarked at Madeira Airport, showing a progressive reduction.

From Diário Notícias