A video on the social network Tik Tok is going viral. The images show a young man passing through the crossbars on the expressway, in Santo António, Funchal, putting his own life and that of other drivers circulating on VR1 at risk.

The video, which DIÁRIO chose not to share to safeguard the individual’s identity, shows the young man running across the bridge and doing push-ups. A situation that is generating criticism from some Internet users.

From Diário Notícias

