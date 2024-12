As usual on this 25th December, the Christmas Mass marks the religious celebration of this Wednesday in all parishes in the Region.

The religious ceremony is scheduled for 11 am, at the Funchal Cathedral, and will be presided over by Bishop D. Nuno Brás.

This Christmas Day will also be marked by a strike by Portway employees, a stoppage that could also affect Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, at a time when many people are travelling to and from Madeira.

Like this: Like Loading...