4 Volunteer Firefighters of Funchal with Covid-19

The commander of the corporation guarantees that the operational capacity of the barracks has never been in question and stresses that the contingency measures implemented internally have been effective. This situation was proof of that.

The Fire Brigade Sapadores in Funchal has four nemvets infected with covid-19 and another four in prophylactic isolation. For José Minas, the situation does not configure any outbreak of the disease within the corporation, as only one of the infections will have been contracted in the barracks.

The first case was identified last week, when a firefighter tested positive, despite being asymptomatic, in a routine screening test after being on duty overnight. Due to this situation, the colleagues with whom she shared the ward were in isolation, as well as her husband, who is also a firefighter in the same barracks. This one came to test positive last weekend, after revealing some symptoms.

And although at first the tests made to the firefighters who were on duty with the infected woman were all negative, what is certain is that one of the confined firefighters, which was not vaccinated, ended up positive a few days later, this being considered the only case of possible internal contagion.

The commander of the corporation points out that this situation only reinforces the importance of vaccination and the effectiveness of the contingency measures implemented within Sapadores do Funchal. The fact that the larger wards were divided avoided more complicated situations.

At this time, only 10% of the staff were affected, during two services, so in some circumstances these covid-19 cases put into question the normal functioning of the barracks. Only in a scenario where 25% of the workforce was affected would it be problematic.

This Friday, screening tests were made again to the elements that comply with prophylactic isolation, and all were negative, so the commander expects to have his men and women back on duty soon.

Next week there will be a new round of testing for all firefighters in Sapadores do Funchal, as has been happening in recent weeks.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...