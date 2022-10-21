Cloudy skies and more heavy rain forecast until early afternoon

Yesterday turned out to be a summers day in Funchal, rain during the night, but the whole day was warm and sunny. Hopefully any rain today will clear fast giving way to a nice afternoon, and the weekend is looking pretty good, with dry sunny weather.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere predicts that this will be a Friday with periods of very cloudy skies and with the occurrence of more intense rain until the beginning of the afternoon.

The wind is expected to be light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the west quadrant.

Temperatures will fluctuate between a minimum of 21ºC and a maximum of 25ºC, in Madeira; while in Porto Santo, the thermometers will vary between 20 and 24ºC.

From Diário Notícias

