The wine ‘Terras do Avô Pai 80’, harvest 2016, won the gold medal in the world’s largest wine competition, which took place in Brussels, Belgium.

Produced by Duarte Caldeira & Filhos – Seixal Wines, Lda and composed of a grape variety 89% Verdelho and 11% Sercial, this sparkling wine has an alcohol content of 12%.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...