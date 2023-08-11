PTP: “DIGITAL INVESTMENT IN MADEIRA IS BULl#@IT FOR THE ENGLISH TO SEE”

“Digital investment in Madeira is bull#@it for the English to see.”, said the PTP- Partido Trabalhista Português, which also considers that “Bitcoin and cybersecurity is an anecdote by Miguel Albuquerque”.

In a statement sent to the newsroom, the PTP candidate, Raquel Coelho, warned of what she considered to be the “bull#@it” of the Regional Government in relation to digital innovation in Madeira.

“How do we intend to be an international reference in the digital world, even with bitcoin currency as Madeira’s trump card, if we can’t even protect our health service from computer attacks?”, he questioned.

“Albuquerque’s project on Bitcoin and digital investment was an excuse to take a vacation in Miami; what was said that Madeira was prepared was all bull#@it, the first attack was pandemonium”, she maintained.

From Jornal Madeira

