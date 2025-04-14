PSP inspected 25 vehicles and arrested three individuals after stunts at Cancela

Cancela was once again the scene of illegal races and dangerous maneuvers in the early hours of last Saturday.

After receiving several complaints, the Machico Police Division carried out a road inspection operation in the Cancela Business Park area, with the aim of intercepting these vehicles.

“After a process of gathering information about possible dates for carrying out the “stunts”, it was possible to identify a date and plan a reinforced police intervention, which was successful as 25 vehicles were inspected, including participants and assistants”, said the PSP Regional Command in a statement.

In terms of operational results, 13 citizens were identified, with two arrests made for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for lack of a driving license.

Regarding administrative offences, the PSP reports that 12 fines were issued, “six of them for alterations to the characteristics of the vehicles, namely lowering springs, direct exhaust lines ( pops and bangs ) and the absence of rear-view mirrors”. The vehicles were seized, as well as their documents, and must undergo extraordinary inspections to ensure compliance with the required factory parameters.

The PSP Madeira Regional Command “thanks all citizens who contributed to the collection of information regarding these events, and other inspection actions are expected in this and other locations where they take place”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...