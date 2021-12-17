Madeira Aquarium has an original Christmas tree again

This year, the Madeira Aquarium will once again have a Christmas tree in its main tank, in an initiative promoted by the Municipality of Porto Moniz.

This has been one of the highlights of the county’s Christmas agenda and it usually brings together kids and adults at the Madeira Aquarium so that, to the sound of Christmas music, they can watch the decoration of the tree inside the aquarium.

This year, due to the pandemic situation, the event takes place behind closed doors, with live transmission on Facebook in the Municipality of Porto Moniz, from 5 pm tomorrow.

