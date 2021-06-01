Today, nine new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported. The Region now accounts for 9,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 4 imported cases – one from South Africa and three from the northern region – and 5 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 16 more recovered cases to report. The Region now accounts for 9,227 recovered cases of covid-19. To date, there are a total of 171 active cases.

From Jornal Madeira