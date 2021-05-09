Hanna Lousie visited Madeira back in September 2019.

Here is the blog post of her stay on the island and the things she enjoyed the most.

Madeira was one of my favourites places I’ve visited this year! Here is my list of the 9 best things to do in Madeira, Portugal. From hiking, to sunbathing, to visiting waterfalls, there is something for everyone. Madeira is such a tropical place, there are some really amazing things to see. The weather is great, it was over 25 degrees when we were here in September. However, it also has the incredible fog that sometimes sets upon it. For a photographer and a videographer it was the dream! Don’t forget to pack your camera and book a trip ASAP!

