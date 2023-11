Two accidents occurred a moment ago on the Via Rápida, in the Assomada area 100m apart, involving at least 6 cars and a motorbike.

Two ambulances and police are at the two crash sites, with at least two people injured.

The Public Security Police are on site taking care of the incident.

Traffic is already stretching back over 4 km.

From Diário Notícias

