The Seafood Festival will take place from today until the 1st of May, in the gardens of Lido, in Funchal, with the presence of seafood chefs from one of the seafood capitals in Portugal, Matosinhos.

The organization, under the responsibility of a private entity, bet on moving to the capital of Maidera, the event that was a success in 2022 in Câmara de Lobos.

The Seafood Festival promises to serve the best seafood and for various ‘purses’, between 12h00 and 15h00 and between 18h00 and 22h00.

From Jornal Madeira

