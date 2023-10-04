Graffiti Se Cathedral

The graffiti on Se Cathedral is being Painted over now.

I have been sitting by the Cathedral for a short time, and it’s really been a talking point for every local passing and seeing it.

  1. I get the feeling this wasn’t done by a local. ‘He has a sense of humor in telling them to “bring more paint next time”. He has clearly done this sort of thing before. It has some degree of finesse and would have had to be done very quickly. Oh well, at least the cathedral is getting a much needed coat of paint by the looks of things. He is right, they should have brought more paint – to paint the other walls 🙂

    1. I was distressed at the graffiti I saw in Lisbon (yes, some is artistic, but far less than not) and defacing any historical building or church is disgraceful. I have no opinion on who the culprit(s) may be not I do hope this does not lay a foundation for a trend. 

  2. The one thing I have to say is that the Local Authority Maintenance Departments are always on the ball on Madeira. If anything is damaged or looks insightly, they are very quickly there to fix, paint and repair whatever is looking out of place. Whether it’s sweeping the streets or repairing the broken tessellated pavements, its all done in the blink of an eye. I wonder what the situation is like for anyone who lives off the ‘Tourist Track’. Do they get their problems sorted as quickly?

  3. Tomorrow we celebrate Implantação da República (Implementation of the Portuguese Republic).  The Revolution deposed the Monarchy due to the apparent inability to keep up with the evolution of times and adapt to modernity.  Along with the blessings realized from keeping up with evolution of times and modernity comes darker aspects.  The graffiti on Se Cathedral and thieves targeting restaurants saddens me.  

    The relative magnitude of these acts is inconsequential compared to both the blessings realized from modernity and the intensity of the crimes.  Where I moved from (USA) these acts would go completely unnoticed by law enforcement, the media and the public.

    Thanks Tobi for calling these crimes to our attention.  We need to be vigilant while at the same time appreciating the blessings we have living in our “Heaven on Earth.”

