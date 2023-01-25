ARMED FORCES TEST DRONE FLIGHT CAPABILITIES IN PORTO SANTO

It is a collective exercise that will test the three branches of the Armed Forces. There are 90 military and civilian personnel, including ARDITI, involved in the mission that encompasses four different actions, along the coast of the island of Porto Santo.

Admiral Silva Ribeiro and the Secretary of State for Defence, Marco Ferreira, will watch the drone capacity simulation, in an exercise coordinated by the Madeira Operational Command (COM). The three heads of the Armed Forces are also present, in a simulation that will have several drones at the same time, in addition to testing the deployment center.

The scene is one of suspicions of several illicit vessels at sea.

There are four real-time surveillance actions, searching for suspects on the vessels, in addition to actions by the army’s special forces.

From Jornal Madeira

