Chão da Ribeira do Seixal returns today to host the traditional Festa do Panelo. It is one of the first popular festivities of the year in Madeira, a tradition that was born spontaneously by the population, mainly by the hand of the owners of the Palheiros (small cow sheds that have been converted to places to stay)

The festival goes on all day, and large pots of normally pork, sausage, potatoes, onion, cabbage and other vegetables are cooked, then laid out on the ground or tables on cabbage leaves for people to enjoy.

This festival falls on the Sunday after the Festa Santo Antão in Seixal.

If you go today, and have photos to share, please send to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and I will get them on later today.

