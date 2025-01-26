Apparent discharge of wastewater is a concern in Atalaia

A JM reader sent images and videos to the JM editorial office, which appear to show a discharge of wastewater into the sea in the Atalaia area, in Caniço.

The images raise natural environmental concerns. When asked by the newspaper, Milton Teixeira, president of the Caniço Parish Council, said he was unaware of the situation in question, although he admitted that a similar problem had been identified in the same area in the past.

The mayor stressed that he would verify whether it was the same discharge recorded previously, which involved waste water.

According to information gathered by JM, the area is deserted at this time, largely due to the rough seas, considered unsuitable for bathing, as warned by the Funchal Harbour Master’s Office.

From Jornal Madeira

