“We will have to definitively resolve the cliff face ”

Miguel Albuquerque guarantees that the Regional Government is studying a “technical” and “definitive” solution for the cliff face of Calheta village to offer road safety to motorists and passersby again.

The official does not yet have deadlines for the start of the contract precisely because the technicians are finalizing the study: “As soon as it is concluded, we will equate the costs and then see the budgetary frameworks, but we have to resolve the issue”, he explained on the sidelines. of the presentation of ‘Galatrixa’ wine, a new product limited to 1,750 bottles that is now available at the Socalco agritourism unit, owned by Octávio Freitas.

From Diário Notícias

