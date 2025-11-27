Albuquerque believes in a mobility allowance platform

Miguel Albuquerque believes that in the future, it will be possible for Madeirans to no longer have to pay any upfront fees for airline tickets under the Social Mobility Subsidy (SSM). The President of the Regional Government expressed complete confidence in the solution presented last Tuesday by the Minister of Infrastructure, Miguel Pinto Luz, with the creation of the platform that will become operational on January 7th.

“Yes, it will be possible. It’s a matter of the IT platform working,” he said, stressing that eliminating the advance payment is a realistic goal, provided the necessary security mechanisms are guaranteed. “There is also an important issue to be aware of, which is the need for this platform to also guarantee procedural security to prevent fraud,” he pointed out.

Furthermore, Albuquerque highlighted the minister’s announcement as “very positive” and “a great decision,” praising his practicality and work capacity.

For the President of the Regional Government, the mere fact that there is an official date for the platform’s launch demonstrates confidence and determination.

“I thought it was very good of him to announce a date for the platform’s presentation. Not all politicians have the courage to do that. This means he is convinced that on January 7th we will have the platform up and running,” he stated, noting that there will, however, be an initial experimental phase during which partial reimbursement of the advance payment will continue.

From Jornal Madeira

The same platform that was promised in June this year, so let’s wait and see.

