Christmas and New Year’s Eve program with new features, surprises and over 150 performances.

The Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture presented this Thursday the program for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, which represents an investment of 4.6 million euros.

For the festival, Eduardo Jesus outlined an “ambitious” program that will include 154 performances, including concerts, street performances, and other acts.

Regarding the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the usual fireworks display, the government official mentioned a “wide and diverse range” of effects, with several new features and surprises.

Eduardo Jesus further stated that the latest data indicates an occupancy rate “slightly higher” than last year. Based on this data, forecasts point to an occupancy rate of 75.9% during Christmas and 88.3% for New Year’s Eve.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...