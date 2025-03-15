Laurence Depression hits hard on Sunday morning

There is an orange warning for rough seas and a yellow warning for wind and rain. IPMA reinforces the forecast with a special statement.

‘Laurence’, the name of the depression, given by the IPMA Regional Delegation of the Azores, “which will be centered at 12:00 on Sunday, March 16, approximately at 40°N 23°W, with a pressure at its center of 996 hPa”, informs the national meteorological authority. In other words, it will arrive in force tomorrow, but tonight it should already be felt throughout the island of Madeira.

“Passing north of the Madeira archipelago in the early hours of the 17th”, the storm will affect the Madeira archipelago, with “worsening weather conditions, with the occurrence of precipitation, sometimes heavy in the morning of the 16th, due to the passage of a frontal system associated with the depression” with a yellow level warning already issued, he recalls.

“An increase in wind intensity is also expected throughout the 16th, which will continue until the 17th, with gusts of up to 80-90 km/h, which could reach up to 110 km/h at the highest points of Madeira Island, also leading to the issuance of a yellow level warning”, he recalls.

“Increased sea agitation will be felt on the 17th and 18th, with waves between 5 and 7 metres in significant height. For this reason, an orange level warning has already been issued for this parameter”, he stresses. It should be noted that Madeira is under yellow and orange warnings for sea agitation, with the IPMA predicting waves that could reach 14 metres in height, with the most serious warning in force between 3 am on Monday and midnight on Tuesday, as well as yellow warnings for rain (between 3 am and 3 pm on Sunday) and wind (between 9 pm tomorrow and 6 pm on Monday) in the order of 80 to 110 km/hour.

The IPMA recommends “following forecasts and updates to weather warnings given the uncertainty associated with the trajectory and evolution of depression Laurence”, and this statement will be updated tomorrow at this time.

From Diário Notícias

