The Associação Barmen da Madeira will hold, in Funchal, from April 17th to 19th, the ‘Classic’ and ‘Flairtending’ cocktail contests.

In these, the national champions who will represent Portugal in the World Championship of the International Bartenders, which takes place this year in Russia, will be selected.

Also this year and at the same time, Funchal hosts the European meeting of the International Bartenders Association and also an International competition ‘EUROPEAN COCKTAIL COMPETITION’. All cocktails will contain Madeira wine.

Taken from JM