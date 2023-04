An excavator broke down when it was leveling the sand on the beach of Penedo do Sono, in Porto Santo, and with the rising tide it was partially submerged.

When the tide went down, technicians repaired it and removed the machine from the site late Wednesday afternoon.

“No pollution was observed as a result of the damage”, informed the commander of the Maritime Zone of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

