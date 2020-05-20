Today’s balance sheet – Wednesday – May 20 at 6 pm regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 0 new positive cases for covid19 reported.

> 5 new cases recovered. Then totaling 64 recovered cases. Making a total of 26 active cases.

> 8419 is the total number of tests performed (processed samples) for covid19 in the laboratory of the regional health service in the autonomous region of Madeira. They refer to 7520 users and 288 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

> There is no patient hospitalized at this time with a positive covid19. The 26 active positive patients are undergoing isolation with mild symptoms.

Of the total of 1540 suspected cases identified and tested to date:

-> 1450 had a negative result

-> 90 positive cases. (Since there are 64 recovered cases, it means that we have 26 active positive cases)

-> 0 cases awaiting laboratory results

Of the 26 ACTIVE positives in the autonomous region of Madeira:

– 2 are from Funchal municipality

– 23 from the municipality of Câmara de Lobos

– 1 from Ponta de sol municipality

> 269 people to be followed daily and under active surveillance. They are all duly accompanied, with the necessary support. (Include people in designated accommodation, are in porto santo, santa cruz, machico and cabo girão).

> 92 people in self-surveillance. (Passive surveillance);

> Regarding the number of calls made by the IASAUDE psychological monitoring line (291 212 399), 887 calls were registered with 113 people to be monitored by the professionals of this Institute. The contacts of the SRS24 Line (800 24 24 20) total 7,765, plus 48 calls in the last 24 hours.

Daniel Caires – 9:30 pm

