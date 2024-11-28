Association aims to “make Monte the center of tourism in the region”

“Making Monte the centre of tourism in the region” is one of the aims of the Associação Turismo do Monte, assumed by Pedro Calado, responsible for presenting the project, in a very popular session at the Hotel Quinta do Monte.

The former Mayor of Funchal estimates that by 2030, Monte will see an increase of around 21% in jobs, and will go from the current 595 to more than 700 jobs, also a consequence of the significant increase in visitors to the upper parish of Funchal, which is currently visited by more than 4,100 people daily, predicting that this reality within six years will exceed 5,500 people on average per day, an increase of 34%, that is, it is expected that by the end of this decade Monte will be visited by more than 2 million people, he pointed out.

From Diário Notícias

