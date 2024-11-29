Spanish researcher warns of the impact of “mass tourism” on Madeira’s Laurissilva

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The big problem is the government and all those associated don’t see whats being destroyed in front of their eyes.

Fernandez-Palacios says that “the place for tourists is in the hotel” and calls for a more sustainable development model.

José Maria Fernandez-Palacios, a researcher from the Canary Islands who has dedicated himself to studying the Macaronesian Laurissilva, warns of the impact of “mass tourism” on the Madeira Laurissilva forest, a problem he says is common to the Canary Islands archipelago.

For the professor at the University of La Laguna, “the place for tourists is in the hotel”, referring to the need for assertive management of the natural asset that has been considered a World Heritage Site since 1999.

Fernandez-Palacios is one of the guest speakers at the conference marking the 25th anniversary of this consecration, on the sidelines of which he told journalists that the Macaronesian Laurissilva is, in general, in a “bad state”, pointing out the cases of the forests of Madeira and La Gomera as exceptions, but that they could be put at risk if an appropriate development model is not adopted.

From Diário Notícias

 

Previous ArticleAssociation aims to “make Monte the center of tourism in the region”
Next ArticleFriday Foto
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. If tourist stayed in their hotels, yes on all inclusive deals, and don’t get out to see the outstanding mountains, revines and forests of Madeira and experience all the small restaurants, then all the small family businesses who rely on them would collapse. The tourists wouldn’t come back, “there’s nothing to see.” What’s his idea we all sit in our hotel watching YouTube videos of the real Madeira on giant LED screens!

    Reply

    1. This Canadian agrees with you David. When we travel we want to see all the sights and experience all that the destination offers. Staying in an all inclusive hotel is a total waste of money as you may as well stay home and save the dollars. We love our visits to Madeira but feel it is exploding with tourists and becoming too big too fast with prices skyrocketing and don’t feel absolutely safe like we used to.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy