Binter Airline to Connect Marrakech, Madeira in Summer 2022

Spanish airline Binter has scheduled two flights per week between Marrakech and the Portuguese Island of Madeira in the summer 2022 season.

The new flights – a result of the cooperation between Binter and the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) – will help improve connectivity to the region.

The airline will operate bi-weekly, from July 3 through to September 25, 2022, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

The plane will depart Marrakech-Menara airport at 5:35 pm and arrive in Funchal, Madeira at 8 pm, while flights from Madeira will leave at 9:20 am to land in Morocco at 11:15 am.

According to a press release from Binter, an ATR 72 aircraft with a capacity for 72 passengers will provide the connections.

