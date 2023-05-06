Absence of fecal contamination in the sea between Machico and Ribeira Brava

The Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, through the Regional Directorate for the Environment, following the storm surge that took place on the 2nd, Tuesday, which caused a generalized turbidity in the sea water along the south coast of the Island of Madeira collected 11 samples of foam/stains originating along the coast from Machico to Ribeira Brava, which included samples from the waters of the Clube Naval do Funchal and Praia Formosa, which aroused apprehension and criticism from some bathers.

The laboratory results released yesterday (by independent and accredited identity) reveal the absence of fecal contamination.

From Diário Notícias

