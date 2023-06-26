PASSENGER ON FLIGHT TO MADEIRA SMOKED IN THE BATHROOM OF THE PLANE

A passenger on a flight to Madeira yesterday had an unusual moment on board: he smoked in the plane’s bathroom.

The episode occurred after the aircraft failed to land on the regional runway, having started its return towards the capital, from where it had already departed several hours late.

Once on the way back, the traveler ended up going to the bathroom to smoke, an act that, remember, is prohibited on board any plane.

As reported to JM, the situation was, however, immediately detected by the cabin crew, who announced what had happened over the loudspeakers to the other passengers, reminding that not only is tobacco consumption prohibited in all areas of the aircraft, but also that act can be punished with a fine between 1,000 and 4,000 euros.

From Jornal Madeira

Let’s hope this idiot (he or she) will be slapped with a fine.

