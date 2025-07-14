Marseille and Funchal linked by new Transavia route this summer

Madeira became connected to Marseille yesterday, thanks to a new route operated by Transavia France. The inaugural flight began this Sunday, and passengers were greeted in a festive atmosphere at Madeira Airport, with flowers and regional products offered upon exiting the aircraft.

The new route “strengthens the airline’s presence in Portugal and responds to the growing interest of French travelers in the Autonomous Region of Madeira,” notes a note from ANA.

“The new route between Marseille and Madeira represents an important milestone for regional connectivity, marking the first time this French destination has a direct connection to the archipelago, operated by Transavia,” said Karen Stougo. ANA | VINCI Airports’ Chief Commercial Officer added that “this inauguration reflects the collaborative work of our route development teams, our partners, and regional entities, and underscores Transavia’s increasingly important role in the growth of the French market to Madeira.”

