Another 2,169 new cases of covid-19 and 1,681 recovered in Madeira

There are 2,169 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Madeira, according to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) in its epidemiological bulletin.

There are 29 imported cases and 2,140 cases of local transmission.

This Tuesday, there are also 1,681 more recovered cases, bringing the total to 34,939.

The region has, to date, a total of 147 deaths associated with covid-19

There are now 14,494 active cases in the archipelago, of which 317 are imported and 14,177 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 76 people are in the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (75 in Multipurpose Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 79 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the remaining in their own accommodation.

