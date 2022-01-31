Covid 19 updates

Quick test will be free only for those who have a temperature above 38.ºC.

The rapid antigen screening test for covid-19 will only be free of charge for citizens who show symptoms of the disease, namely fever equal to or greater than 38°C.

Madeira airports and ports stop testing passengers.

The Regional Government will cancel the testing of travelers arriving in Madeira. The measure takes effect tomorrow, but has an adaptation period until Sunday.

Travelers must travel to Madeira with a vaccination certificate and follow the rules in force, namely the presentation of a rapid test for access to services, in case they have incomplete vaccination.

Contacts vaccinated without the 3rd dose do not comply with isolation but undergo testing.

People who test positive must undergo 5-day isolation and are discharged without testing. This is one of the new rules applied in Madeira, by the Regional Government, with effect from this Tuesday.

Adults who have the complete vaccination schedule, with three doses, if they are contacts of positive cases, do not isolate or test. If they have incomplete vaccination, they do not need to comply with isolation, but they must perform a test on the 5th day.

