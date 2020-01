A fire broke out early Monday evening, around 7 pm, in the municipality of Calheta, in an area very close to the Saccharum Hotel, more specifically on the Municipal Road that connects Arco da Calheta to the village.

Fighting the flames there are several members of the Calheta Volunteer Fire Corporation, supported by four vehicles.

I believe these fire are from people burning land, and not making sure the fire is totally put out before leaving it.

Taken from DN