Today there are 43 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 6 imported cases (3 from the UK, 2 from the Northern Region and 1 from Germany) and 37 cases of local transmission.

There is also a record of 34 more recovered cases, and the Region currently accounts for 373 active cases, of which 73 are imported and 300 are of local transmission.

Eight counties today had new cases of coronavirus.

Funchal had 12, Câmara de Lobos seven, Santana six, Ponta do Sol five, Porto Santo four, Santa Cruz three and there are two municipalities with a new infection each: São Vicente and Calheta.