“If you have not yet been vaccinated against covid-19, you can go to the Vaccination Center in your area of ​​residence to receive your vaccine or make an appointment through the following contacts: 800 210 263 | vaccination@sesaram.pt”.

In a note sent to the press, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection recalls that the Vaccination Centers, distributed throughout the various municipalities in the region, are available to receive residents who have not yet been vaccinated, and there is currently no need to call for the vaccine, the user arrives and is vaccinated.

The office of Pedro Ramos warns: “We remind you that the vaccine against COVID-19 can be administered to all residents from 12 years of age (inclusive). At this moment, 70% of the population of RAM already has its vaccination schedule. Receiving the vaccine is an act of citizenship and, for this reason, we count on Your adhesion. Protect yourself and others, GET VACCINES!”

Check the hours of the vaccination centers against covid-19:

Funchal Vaccination Center, at Madeira Tecnopolo, open every day (from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm).

Machico Vaccination Center, open on Sunday and Monday.

Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center, open on Sundays and Mondays.

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center, open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Calheta Vaccination Center, open on Tuesdays.

São Vicente Vaccination Center, open on Wednesdays.

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center, open on Wednesdays.

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center, open on Thursdays.

Santana Vaccination Center, open on Thursdays.

Ponta de Sol Vaccination Center, open on Fridays.