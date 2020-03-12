By the end of this month, 21 ships were scheduled for the capital of Madeira.

The Regional Government has just announced more restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. According to DN-Madeira, the Presidency of the Regional Government will enact a ban on docking cruise ships and increase control measures at the airport.

The port of Funchal will not receive packages to avoid quarantine situations and at the airport control measures will be adopted on arrival.

Anyone arriving at the airport over the next few days, it will be interesting to hear what measures they have in place, comment below here or email me at [email protected]