Binter launches this Wednesday, 1 September, a new campaign that allows its customers to purchase tickets at lower prices to fly between Madeira and the Canary Islands.

The new promotion applies to tickets purchased from today until September 15th, for travel between October 1st and December 31st.

During these days, passengers can buy tickets from 61.26 euros (rating Basic) or 91.26 (rating Plus) to fly to the Canary Islands on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. These prices are valid per route if you purchase a round-trip ticket, but the cost may differ depending on the route.

Tickets can be purchased through the company’s usual sales channels: www.binter.pt , telephone 291 290 129 and travel agencies, where you can check the conditions and prices of different destinations.

From Diário Notícias