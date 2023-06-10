Everything ready for the celebrations of the Day of Portugal in Madeira

The celebrations of the Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities took place this morning at the São Lourenço Palace.

The raising of the National Flag is planned (with the presence of Rubina Leal), on Av.ª do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses.

Then there is the placing of flowers next to the ‘Monument to the Madeiran Emigrant’.

The solemn ceremony starts at 11.30 am, with the attribution of honorary distinctions that will be imposed by the Representative of the Republic, Ireneu Barreto.

From Diário Notícias

