Charolas in Loreto

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Thanks to Karen for sending me this information. In Loreto Calheta today they will be hanging the Charolas outside the church late this afternoon. Festa in the village tonight.
The Charolas will be there until they are auctioned on Sunday afternoon.

 

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: