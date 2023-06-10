Charolas in Loreto

Charolas in LoretoTobi Hughes·10th June 2023Madeira News Thanks to Karen for sending me this information. In Loreto Calheta today they will be hanging the Charolas outside the church late this afternoon. Festa in the village tonight. The Charolas will be there until they are auctioned on Sunday afternoon. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related