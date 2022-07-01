COVID-19: DIGITAL CERTIFICATE AND NEGATIVE TEST ARE NO LONGER MANDATORY ON FLIGHTS TO PORTUGAL

Passengers on flights to or from Portugal are no longer required to present the digital certificate or negative test for covid, the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) reported today.

“With the entry into force of this new regime, air carriers and passengers are no longer subject to the restrictive measures applicable to air traffic, in the context of combating the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which lasted until 30 December. June 2022”, he says.

Order no. 8022-D/2022, published on Thursday in the Diário da República, revokes order no. airports, maritime and river borders and defines the terms and requirements of the respective verification system, as well as the supervision of its operation”.

According to the diploma that came into force today, “the epidemiological situation experienced in Portugal following the covid-19 disease pandemic has remained relatively stable, as a result of the high vaccination coverage, the emergence of new drugs for serious illness and the of a greater knowledge about the infection”.

Additionally, “also in the international context, namely within the European Union, the evolution of the epidemiological situation no longer justify the adoption of exceptional measures in terms of air traffic, airports and maritime and river borders”.

The Minister of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, had announced on Thursday, at the press conference held after the Council of Ministers, that the period of isolation due to covid-19 would go from seven to five days and that it would no longer be required the digital certificate to enter the country.

“Apart from these two changes, the change from seven to five days and no longer requiring a certificate in travel, the rules remain the same, with the indication of wearing a mask on public transport and with the recommendation of wearing a mask when we are in contact. with more vulnerable people, when we have symptoms or when we know that we have had a contact at greater risk”, he explained.

According to the rules currently in force, the use of a mask is also mandatory in hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies.

From Jornal Madeira

