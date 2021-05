On the first day where the British have been allowed to travel for leisure, Madeira receives four UK flights, 3 from Tui and 1from British Airways.

But the first UK flight to land will be Tui from London Gatwick, arriving to Porto Santo.

Flight prices are very expensive at the moment, and if you are one of my Patreons, yesterday I showed how much the prices differ, and the flight I managed to book for my return to the UK.